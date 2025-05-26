Driver transported to hospital after crash near NATO secure zone

DAYTON — A 29-year-old driver was taken to the hospital after a crash near the NATO security zone in Dayton on Sunday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers requested medics at 2:15 a.m. to a cash on E. 3rd and N St. Clair Streets.

A 2013 White Chevrolet Express was traveling westbound on East 3rd Street at an unknown speed and failed to stop at N. St. Clair Street, according to an online crash report.

The Chevrolet failed to stop and hit a 2020 Black Kia Optima also traveling on East Third Street.

As a result, the Kia got pushed into a 2015 Red Ford Fusion, the crash report said.

Wreckers removed all three vehicles from the crash scene.

Medics transported the Chevrolet Express driver, a 29-year-old woman, to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries. Officers also cited her.

The drivers of the Kia and Fusion were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

