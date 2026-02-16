Driver loses control of SUV, hits barriers near I-75 construction zone, report says

DAYTON — An SUV lost control and hit a barrier near the Interstate 75 construction zone in Montgomery County late Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers and medics responded at 10:56 p.m. to I-75 northbound near Stanley Avenue on a reported crash.

A 26-year-old man drove a 2015 black Chevrolet Trax at an unknown rate of speed on I-75 when he lost control and hit a concrete barrier, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

The barrier was between the contraflow lane and the two lanes of I-75 NB between State Route 4 and Stanley Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras showed that only the right lane on I-75 was open for several hours on early Sunday. They have since reopened.

Officers cited the 26-year-old man for operating without reasonable control, the crash report said.

No injuries were reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group