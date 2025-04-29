Driver hospitalized after vehicle hits utility pole, rolls over in Montgomery Co.

ENGLEWOOD — Medics transported a driver to a local hospital after a rollover crash Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Englewood officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Main Street on reports of a one-vehicle crash, according to a police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, a witness told officers that the driver may have had a medical episode before the crash.

The driver hit a curb and a light pole, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side, the spokesperson told News Center 7.

Medics removed the driver, who was alert before being extricated from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group