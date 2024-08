PREBLE COUNTY — A driver is hurt after a vehicle hit a horse in Preble County Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded just after 5:50 a.m. to the 4200 block of Wolverton Road on reports of a one-vehicle crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

The driver went to the hospital on their own, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The crash remains under investigation.

