Driver hospitalized after suffering medical event, crashing into utility pole in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A driver was hospitalized after he suffered a medical event and crashed into a utility pole in Darke County late Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of Ohio-Indiana Stateline Road and Pickett Road on reports of a single vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck, driven by 85-year-old Hans Neudecker of Winchester, Indiana, was traveling south on Ohio-Indiana Stateline Road.

Neudecker then suffered a medical event while driving and lost control of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neudecker then drove off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Neudecker was taken to Reid Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group