Driver hospitalized after semi crashes into train in Ohio

HARDIN COUNTY — A driver is hospitalized after a semi crashed into a train Wednesday in Ohio.

Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before noon to initial reports of a train crash on State Route 31 in Mount Victory, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The sheriff’s office said on social media that the railroad crossing on SR 31 and Main Street is back open after being closed in the village of Mt. Victory.

Medics transported the driver to the hospital, deputies told WBNS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

