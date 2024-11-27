Driver goes 107 mph; state trooper catches car going almost 40 miles over speed limit

CLINTON COUNTY — A driver got caught going over 100 mph on a major interstate.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) trooper from the Wilmington post stopped a driver on Interstate 71 in Clinton County.
OSHP posted a photo on social media.
The trooper cited the driver for 107 mph in a posted 70 mph speed limit on I-71.
It was 37 miles over the speed limit.
Drivers are asked to call #677 to report dangerous or impaired driving on Ohio roads.
