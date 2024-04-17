Driver in deadly, fiery Huber Heights crash sentenced to prison

HUBER HEIGHTS — The driver who caused a fiery crash in Huber Heights that killed a man found out how long he will spend in prison.

Cory Harbarger, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of failure to comply, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug abuse, or a combination of them, News Center 7 previously reported.

As part of a plea agreement, 17 counts, including additional counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter, were dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy spotted a BMW, driven by Harbarger, in the parking lot of an AutoZone in Harrison Twp. on Jan. 24. The car had been reported stolen out of Clark County.

The deputy tried to pull the car over, but Harbarger drove away, hitting another vehicle in the process. Harbarger then drove onto northbound I-75 before heading east on I-70 toward Huber Heights.

Harbarger got off of I-70 at Brandt Pike and headed south at a high rate of speed. Prosecutors said he later crashed the stolen car into several other vehicles. As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash caused several vehicles to catch on fire.

A passenger in Harbarger’s vehicle and the driver of another vehicle were seriously injured. On January 28, 2023, a third victim, 68-year-old Steven Jay Carlson, of Tipp City, died from his injuries from the crash.

After the crash, police said he ran from the scene but was later taken into custody.

