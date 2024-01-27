Driver dead after tanker hauling diesel overturns off bridge, catches fire in Ohio

MACEDONIA, Summit County — One person is dead after a fiery tanker crash in northeastern Ohio Saturday morning, according to Cleveland TV stations WOIO-19 and WEWS-5.

At 9:15 a.m., Macedonia police and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 271.

The tanker truck was traveling northbound on State Route 8 while trying to merge onto I-271 N, when he lost control and went over the side of the bridge, both stations reported.

The tanker landed on S.R. 8 N and burst into flames, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

WEWS-5 reported that Macedonia Mayor Nicholas Molnar said there were other vehicles in the area when the crash occurred, but no other drivers were injured.

The tanker was hauling 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel at the time of the crash, an Ohio EPA spokesperson said.

Brandywine Creek, inside the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, is near the crash site and briefly caught fire. Crews were able to extinguish this fire, WOIO-19 reported.

Spilled diesel flowed into the water after the crash, but Ohio EPA officials said they are going to install containment into the creek to stop its spread, both stations reported.

Both the ramp for S.R. 8 to I-271 and S.R. 8 southbound are closed and will remain closed until the bridge is deemed safe, both stations reported.

The Macedonia Fire Department, Twinsburg Fire Department, Summit County Hazmat Team, and multiple other local fire departments responded to the crash, WEWS-5 reported.

