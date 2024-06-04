Driver convicted in deadly school bus crash files notice to appeal conviction

CLARK COUNTY — The man convicted of causing a Clark County school bus crash that killed an 11-year-old boy in August 2023 has filed a notice he intends to appeal his conviction, according to court records.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver learns sentence for causing deadly school bus crash in Clark County

News Center 7′s John Bedell is diving into the documents and talking with the prosecutors and defense lawyers about the filing LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Hermanio Joseph, 36, was convicted in May after a jury trial for causing the crash that killed Aiden Clark. He was sentenced to nine to 13.5 years in prison and will be on probation for two to five years after release.

Just days after his sentence, his lawyers filed a notice in Clark County Common Pleas Court of their intent to appeal the conviction to the Second District Court of Appeals, court documents obtained by News Center 7 indicate.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Verdict announced in case involving driver accused of causing deadly school bus crash

The formal appeal has not yet been filed to the Second District Court of Appeals, according to a court record review by News Center 7.

Joseph’s defense lawyers and Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll described the filing as a “standard appeal.”

After the three-day trial, Joseph was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

In court, Joseph explained what he said caused the crash.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Kids are screaming;’ Bus driver speaks publicly for the first time about deadly school bus crash

“It’s the sun that hit my eye, you know, that caused the accident,” Joseph’s translator translated to the court.

News Center 7 was in court during Joseph’s sentencing as several people, including Aiden Clark’s parents and siblings, made emotional victim impact statements.

We will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Northwestern school bus crash The scene of a school bus crash in Clark County. (WHIO)

©2024 Cox Media Group