Driver cited for OVI after crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A driver was cited for OVI after a crash in Miami County on Saturday.

Deputies responded to an accident with injury in the 6600 block of Tipp Canal Road in Monroe Township shortly after 4:15 p.m., according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office public information log.

A vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway before hitting a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was transported to Kettering Troy Hospital for minor injuries.

He was subsequently found to be driving under the influence, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver was later issued a citation for OVI, driving under suspension, and failure to control.

