Driver cited after semi crash closes all lanes on I-75 SB

MORAINE — No injuries were reported after a semi truck hit a concrete barrier on Interstate 75 southbound near Dryden Road early Monday morning.
News Center 7 previously reported that all lanes were closed after a semi crash on I-75 southbound in Moraine just before midnight.
The truck and the concrete barrier both sustained heavy damage, according to a spokesperson from the Moraine Police Department.
The driver of the semi was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
