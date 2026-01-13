Driver ‘blacked out’, crashes into Ohio tattoo shop

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A driver ‘blacked out’ and crashed into an Ohio tattoo shop late Monday night.

Golden Fleece Tattoo Studio shared on social media that around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a driver “blacked out at the wheel” and crashed into their shop on State Route 125 in Clermont County.

The car left a “trail of destruction in its wake,” according to the post.

“Though our shop may be destroyed, our spirit remains unbroken,” the shop said in the post. “We’ll be back on our feet in no time, and we’re eager to serve you better.”

The driver was able to walk away uninjured, according to the post.

“Please keep us all and the driver of the vehicle in your prayers. We so much appreciate it,” the post read.

Tattoo Shop Crash Clermont Co (Golden Fleece Tattoo Studio)

