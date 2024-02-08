Local

Driver arrested after Miami County Police K9 locates firearm, ammunition during traffic stop

By WHIO Staff

Police K9 locates fire arm, magazine, and ammunition during traffic stop Photo contributed by Tipp City Police Department's Facebook Page (Credit: Tipp City Police Department)

TIPP CITY — A driver was arrested after a police K9 helped officers find a firearm and rounds of ammunition during a Miami County traffic stop.

The Tipp City Police Department wrote on social media that K9 Pasha was deployed for a free air sniff during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

The K9 indicated there was something inside the car.

“Job well done to K9 Pasha,” the department said. “During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a handgun, several magazines, and over 70 rounds of ammunition were found in the driver’s possession.”

The driver was found to be prohibited from possessing any firearms and “will be charged accordingly.”


