Driver arrested after Miami County Police K9 locates firearm, ammunition during traffic stop

TIPP CITY — A driver was arrested after a police K9 helped officers find a firearm and rounds of ammunition during a Miami County traffic stop.

The Tipp City Police Department wrote on social media that K9 Pasha was deployed for a free air sniff during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

The K9 indicated there was something inside the car.

“Job well done to K9 Pasha,” the department said. “During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a handgun, several magazines, and over 70 rounds of ammunition were found in the driver’s possession.”

The driver was found to be prohibited from possessing any firearms and “will be charged accordingly.”





