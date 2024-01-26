Driver accused of hitting, killing woman in Dayton charged

DAYTON — The driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Dayton in 2022 has been charged.

Jerry Logsdon, 24, was charged with misdemeanor counts of vehicular manslaughter and vehicular homicide, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Dec. 28, 2022, Logsdon was driving north on Wayne Avenue when he attempted to go into the right lane and lost control, according to a crash report.

The car then struck the right curb and then continued onto the sidewalk hitting 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson, then a utility pole.

Johnson died from her injuries.

Logsdon is set to be arraigned on Feb. 7.





