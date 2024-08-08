Driver accused of causing crash that killed 4 men near Dayton airport back in Montgomery Co.

DAYTON — A man accused of causing a crash near the Dayton International Airport that killed four people is back in Montgomery County.

News Center 7 previously reported that Clayton Hughes, 26, was arrested by investigators in Warren, New Jersey after being indicted on counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, and OVI.

As of Aug. 7, Hughes has been booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

The crash happened near the intersection of Boeing Drive and Terminal Drive on April 1.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver accused of causing crash that killed 4 men near Dayton airport arrested

Before the crash, multiple police departments received calls about a reckless driver on Interstate 70 near the airport exit. The driver, identified as Hughes, allegedly rear-ended a Nissan pick-up truck and kept driving. The driver of that truck then followed Hughes as he got off the interstate at Dayton International Airport Access Road.

Hughes’ Volvo continued to drive at a high rate of speed, with prosecutors saying speeds reached near 90 mph at one point.

Hughes’ Volvo then T-boned a Chrysler Pacifica at Boeing Drive and Terminal Drive. Four men inside the Volvo, Larry Edwards, 77, of Tipp City, Richard Coatney, 77, of Piqua, Richard Turnbull, 67, of Lewisburg, and Stephen Cassel, 72, of Clayton, were all killed in the crash.

An investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed that Hughes was also allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, the prosecutor’s office reported.

Turnbull’s widow and estate also sued Hughes and asked for $10 million in damages.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group