Dragons announce 2026 coaching staff; former catcher to serve as manager

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons have announced their coaching staff for the 2026 season, and it includes a former catcher for the team.

Julio Morillo will manage the Dragons, becoming the 13th manager in the team’s history.

Morillo was a catcher for the Dragons in 2014 and 2015. He spent his entire six-year career in the Reds’ farm system.

He joined the Reds front office after concluding his playing career in 2015. He later moved into coaching in 2020.

Willie Blair will return to his role as pitching coach. He’s spent 31 years in professional baseball, including a successful playing career from 1990 to 2001.

Troy Gingrich will return as the hitting coach. He spent four years as an outfielder in the Montreal Expos organization and began coaching in 2004.

Eric Richardson will also return as a coach in 2026. He was the Dragons hitting coach in 2023 and spent the last four years as a coach in the Reds organization. He played in the Chicago White Sox farm system for seven seasons and has 12 years of coaching experience.

New to the Dragons this season is Gustavo Molina. He previously served as the manager of the ACL Reds in Arizona. He’s a former catcher and reached the Major Leagues for four seasons, playing for the White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees.

Sam Tedtman will serve as the club’s athletic trainer and Dominic Cothern will return as the strength and condition coach.

The Dragons open the 2026 season on April 2 at Lansing. Their home opener is scheduled for April 7.

