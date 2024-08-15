DPS students return to class with new bus transportation changes

DAYTON — Dayton Public School students will notice a big change to its transportation route when they return to school today.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with the DPS superintendent Dr. David Lawrence. He explains these busing changes this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Big changes in store to get students to school in Dayton after previous system ‘caused strain’

As News Center 7 previously reported back in April, the district is leaving behind its four-quadrant transportation system in favor of new north and south transportation zones.

Dr. Lawrence says the district has seen positive changes.

“We’ve had an increase in enrollment of about 450 kids or so because parents are choosing between two zones now, not four quadrants,” he said. “It’s really a lot cleaner and simpler. So, we’re excited about that.”

News Center 7 will follow up to see how the first day goes and update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group