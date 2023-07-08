DPS launches enrollment options for families preparing for new school year

DAYTON — The Dayton Public Schools district is launching several enrollment options beginning July 10 to give families more flexibility to enroll their children.

Throughout the summer, families will be able to enroll virtually from anywhere or in-person at four high schools, seven community events, or the district’s Central Office at136 S. Ludlow St.

Evening and weekend enrollment hours will also be available throughout July and August.

To enroll virtually, parents/guardians will need the ability to upload any required documents using a desktop computer, laptop, or mobile device. All documents must be clear and easy to read in order to be accepted.

To enroll, parents should follow these steps:

◊ Make an appointment (in-person or virtual).

◊ Complete an enrollment form (paper forms and online form available here).

◊ Gather the required documents.

All virtual and in-person appointment dates and times are available below. Parents/guardians do not need to make an appointment if they will be enrolling at a community event.

Virtual Enrollment Dates & Times (appointment required)

4 - 7 p.m. on Tuesdays July 11, 18, 25; Aug. 1, 8; Wednesdays July 12, 19, 26; Aug. 2, 9 and Thursdays July 13, 20, 27; Aug. 3, 10

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays July 15, 22, 29; Aug 5 and 12

Noon - 4 p.m. on Sundays July 16, 23, 30;Aug. 6, and 13

In-Person Enrollment Locations (appointment required)

Belmont High School, 2615 Wayne Ave., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., July 10, 17 and 24 (Mondays)

Dunbar High School, 1400 Albritton Drive, 3 - 7 p.m., July 11, 18 and 25 (Tuesdays)

Meadowdale CTC , 3873 Whitestone Court, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., July 12, 19 and 26 (Wednesdays)

Thurgood Marshall STEM High School, 4447 Hoover Ave., 3 - 7 p.m., July 13, 20 and 27 (Thursdays)

DPS Central Office, 136 Ludlow St., 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Monday through Friday)

In-Person Community Event Enrollment Dates & Times (no appointment needed)

July 6: Community ID Festival, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., 5-8 p.m.

July 8: Preschool Promise Sign-Up Event, McKinley United Methodist Church, Ebenezer Health Care, 196 Hawthorn St., 1-5 p.m.

July 15: Inyah Ford Memorial Youth Explosion, Mcintosh Park, 882 W. Riverview Ave., Noon - 5 p.m.

July 23: City of Dayton Blues Festival, Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St., 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Aug. 12: Community in Unity Block Party, Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd., Noon - 6 p.m.

Aug. 13: Back to School Rally, Ponitz CTC, 741 Washington St., 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 19 & 20: Dayton African American Cultural Festival, Island Park, 101 E. Helena St., Noon - 8 p.m. Day 1; Noon - 6 p.m. Day 2













