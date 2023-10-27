DPS begins search for new superintendent, to hold community meetings

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools has started its search for its next superintendent.

Former DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli resigned in July.

Dr. David Lawrence, the district’s business manager, was soon after selected as interim superintendent.

Alma Advisory Group will be leading the search for the next superintendent.

The district will be holding community meetings to allow the community to voice their aspirations and expectations for the next superintendent, according to a media release.

The community meetings will be held on the following dates:

An in-person meeting will be held on Nov. 6 at River’s Edge Montessori from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

A virtual meeting will be held on Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom

Focus groups will also be held with staff.

The search process will run through March and April of next year, with the goal of a selected superintendent starting on July 1, 2024.





