Dozens spend days without water after well issues; No timeline on when issues could be fixed

BEAVERCREEK — Almost a dozen people did not have water for at least three days in Beavercreek.

Some said they still have water pressure problems.

“Can’t do dishes. Can’t flush toilets without borrowing a bucket of water from neighbors,” Josh Cockerham said.

He has had water issues since last week.

“My daughter and I have been going to our local gym to take showers. Brushing our teeth with water bottles,” he said.

He said he noticed low water pressure on Aug. 5, and by the next day no water at all.

After some rain, he said the water pressure came back up, but only for the weekend, by Monday, he was back to no water.

He said he’s not the only one with the issue.

“I’ve personally spoke with, two other households who have had plumbers come out to lower their water well. It’s cost them, you know, thousands of dollars to do that,” Cockerham said.

He said it may just be a temporary fix, and paying thousands of dollars for that is not something he is happy about.

“The goal is to get the money back. We’re trying to figure out what’s the cause of this issue so that we can get reimbursed,” Cockerham said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said they were notified by the county about the loss of water in wells.

ODNR said there is no way to know the cause for certain without a detailed study.

A possible cause is a new sanitary sewer line installation that required dewatering at the sewer line site.

“If the dewatering of these wells is being caused by the new sanitary sewer installation, it should be temporary. If it is the cause then, once the dewatering for that project is complete, the impacted wells will recover. Unfortunately, there is no way to predict how long that recovery could take,” A spokesperson for ODNR said.

ODNR suggested those with impacted wells to ask a well driller to asses their well and see if lowering their pump would help or to arrange for a temporary water supply to be delivered to their home.

