DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of former Greene County judge

GREENE COUNTY — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered in honor of former Greene County Judge Robert Hagler.

Hagler passed away on Saturday, August 3 at the age of 84, according to his obituary.

DeWine has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio to be lowered upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Greene County from sunrise on Friday, August 16 until sunset on Saturday, August 17.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state can fly flags half-staff at their discretion, the governor’s office said.

