Dozens cited for going over 80mph on I-75

DAYTON — Officers conducted speed enforcement on I-75 in Dayton over the weekend, citing 16 cars for traveling at speeds of 80 miles per hour or faster.

High speeds reduce reaction time and increase the severity of crashes, the Dayton Police Department said.

Multiple drivers were cited for traveling 85 mph or higher.

“The goal of enforcement is simple. Prevent crashes and save lives,” police said.

