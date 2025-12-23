Dozens cited for going over 80mph on I-75

DAYTON — Officers conducted speed enforcement on I-75 in Dayton over the weekend, citing 16 cars for traveling at speeds of 80 miles per hour or faster.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
High speeds reduce reaction time and increase the severity of crashes, the Dayton Police Department said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Firefighters respond to house fire in Xenia neighborhood
- Driver seriously injured after crash involving Amazon van in Clark County
- Ohio judge accused of filing fraudulent journal entry
Multiple drivers were cited for traveling 85 mph or higher.
“The goal of enforcement is simple. Prevent crashes and save lives,” police said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group