Downtown Dayton Partnership seeking bakers, pastry designers for annual gingerbread house contest

DAYTON — The Downtown Dayton Partnership is looking for 20 participants for its 16th annual “Gingerbread Home for the Holiday” contest.

Applications are open for bakers and pastry designers of all ages and skill levels, the partnership said.

Those who are interested can apply online and fill out their vision and plan for their gingerbread creation.

Those who are selected will make gingerbread houses, and members of the public will vote on Friday, November 24, the day of the Dayton Holiday Festival.

The gingerbread houses will be put on display inside the Old Courthouse. All selected applicants will receive a $200 stipend to help cover the cost of building materials, the partnership said.

The top prize is $400 and the person who secures second place will win $200.

“Bakers bring an impressive amount of innovation, creativity, and attention to detail to this competition year after year. The Gingerbread Home for the Holidays contest is a favorite feature of the Dayton Holiday Festival, and we’re excited to see how this year’s contestants can transform their holiday treats into works of art,” President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership Sandra K. Gudorf said.

For more information on the contest and other activities that are part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, visit their website.

