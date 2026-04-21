Domestic Violence support organization given $70K grant to replace inoperable elevator at safe house

XENIA — A local domestic violence support organization was given a $70,000 grant to replace an inoperable elevator at its safe house.

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Violence Free Futures, an organization dedicated to ending domestic, relationship, and sexual violence in Greene County, received a $70,000 grant from the AES Ohio Foundation during the organization’s annual Spring Fling fundraising event on Friday.

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The grant will fund the replacement of the elevator at the Violence Free Futures safe house, which has been out of service for more than eight months and is no longer repairable.

According to a release from the organization, installing a new elevator will restore full access to the shelter and ensure survivors with mobility challenges, including those with disabilities, injuries, pregnancy, or other health conditions, can safely access all areas of the facility.

“When survivors come to us for safety, accessibility should never be in question,” Celeste Hurley, CEO of Violence Free Futures, said. “This grant from the AES Ohio Foundation allows us to replace a critical piece of infrastructure and restore full access to our safe house, and we are deeply grateful for their support.”

The Spring Fling event brought together community partners, donors, advocates, and local leaders to raise funds and awareness for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Greene County.

The organization said that the grant presentation highlighted the urgent need for infrastructure that supports survivor safety and inclusion.

The safe house serves individuals and families fleeing domestic and sexual violence, offering a secure, confidential environment. Fully restoring the elevator access is essential to meeting the real-world needs for survivors seeking safety.

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