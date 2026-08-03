Domestic incident led to SWAT investigation in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating after a domestic incident led to a large police presence in Dayton on Saturday night.

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Dayton officers were called to the 100 block of Willowwood Avenue for a domestic complaint around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Andrew Zecchini.

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Upon arrival, the victim told officers that the suspect was inside the house.

On-duty members of the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit and the Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene, Zecchini said.

Officers eventually made contact with the suspect, who was determined not to be inside the home.

This incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

We will continue to follow this story.

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