Dog shot ‘execution style’ next to highway makes miraculous recovery

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — A dog who was found shot in the head “execution style” next to a highway is on his way to recovery and finding his forever home.

Utility workers found him on Nov. 2 in a ditch next to a highway near Mount St. Helens, The Washington Post reported.

The dog’s muzzle was duct-taped shut, and a razor had to be used to cut the tape so he could open his mouth enough to drink some water, according to KPTV.

He was brought to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.

The humane society said in a social media post that X-rays revealed he was shot “execution style” in the head and the bullet struck his eye and is lodged near his jaw.

Trooper (Humane Society of Cowlitz County)

Since then, the dog they’ve been calling “Trooper,” has been in foster care with a humane society employee and has improved dramatically, KPTV reported.

The humane society has been working with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Department to find whoever is responsible, the station reported. They believe Trooper was left on the road at some point between November 1 and 3.

The humane society said he will soon be meeting with his forever family for a meet and greet with their dogs.

The humane society has continued to provide updates on Trooper’s recovery on their Facebook page.

