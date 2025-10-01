Dodgers hit 5 home runs as Reds lose Game 1 in NL Wildcard Series

LOS ANGELES — The Cincinnati Reds fell behind early against the Los Angeles Dodgers and never managed to catch up in Game 1 of the National League Wildcard Series.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dodgers hit five home runs and never trailed, beating the Reds 10-5 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez each belted two home runs for Los Angeles as they jumped out to an 8-0 lead.

Reds starter Hunter Greene lasted only three innings Tuesday night.

The Reds scored twice in the seventh and three times in the eighth but never got closer.

Los Angeles leads the series, 1-0.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohtani put the Dodgers ahead, 1-0, on a first-inning home run.

They hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning. Hernandez extended it to 4-0 with a three-run shot, and Tommy Edman followed with a solo home run to expand the advantage to 5-0.

Hernandez belted his second home run of the night in the fifth to put Los Angeles ahead, 6-0. Ohtani’s two-run homer in the sixth gave the Dodgers an 8-0 lead.

The Reds scored two runs in the seventh when Elly De La Cruz grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Tyler Stephenson’s double drove him to cut the deficit to 8-2. The Dodgers responded with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to increase it to 10-2.

Cincinnati added three more runs in the eighth to cut it to 10-5. They had the bases loaded with one out. But Jack Dreyer struck out Stephenson and got Austin Hayes to pop up to end the threat.

The Reds will look to stay in the postseason when they play Los Angeles tonight in Game 2.

First pitch is scheduled for 9:08 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group