Dodge, McDonald hold narrow leads in Montgomery County Commission races

DAYTON — Today, voters went to the polls to vote for two Montgomery County Commission races.

One race is between Democrat incumbent Judy Dodge and Republican Kate Baker. The other race was between incumbent Deborah Lieberman and former Trotwood Mayor Republican Mary McDonald.

All precincts have reported and voters picked Dodge and McDonald for the seats.

Dodge and Lieberman have both been serving Montgomery County for years. McDonald once served the city of Trotwood as its mayor. Meanwhile, Baker is a local business leader and is a current member of the Huber Heights City Council.





