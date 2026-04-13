Dodge attempts to overtake police cruiser, causing crash in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — A police officer was involved in a crash in northern Montgomery County Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at the intersection of Taywood Road and Old Salem Road in Clayton around 8:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol found that a Dodge Charger, driven by a 35-year-old woman, was traveling north on Taywood Road.

A Hyundai Sonata driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling south on Taywood.

A marked Clayton police cruiser was stopped conducting a traffic stop in the northbound lane of Taywood.

The Dodge attempted to overtake the police cruiser via the southbound lanes of Taywood, colliding with the Hyundai.

The Dodge then hit the police cruiser.

The 35-year-old and her two passengers, both juveniles, were not hurt.

She was found to be at fault for the crash and cited.

The 17-year-old male and the Clayton officer were also not hurt.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group