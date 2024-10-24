Can you help? Police need help identifying suspect accused of stealing from Home Depot

BEAVERCREEK — Police need help identifying a person accused of stealing from a Home Depot in Beavercreek, according to a social media post from the Beavercreek Police Department.
The suspect allegedly stole from the store on Sept. 21 and 22.
If you recognize this person, contact Officer Jacen Millette at (937) 426-1225 ext. 144 or millettej@beavercreekohio.gov.
Anyone with tips may remain anonymous.
