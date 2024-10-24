Can you help? Police need help identifying suspect accused of stealing from Home Depot

BEAVERCREEK — Police need help identifying a person accused of stealing from a Home Depot in Beavercreek, according to a social media post from the Beavercreek Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect allegedly stole from the store on Sept. 21 and 22.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you recognize this person, contact Officer Jacen Millette at (937) 426-1225 ext. 144 or millettej@beavercreekohio.gov.

Anyone with tips may remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



