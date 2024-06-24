Local

Do you recognize them? Police need help identifying fraud suspects

By WHIO Staff

Kroger Fraud Suspects The Kettering Police Department is looking for these three suspects. (WHIO)

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three fraud suspects.

The suspects were involved in fraud that occurred at Kroger on E Stroop Road, according to a social media post by the Kettering Police Department.

Surveillance images from the department indicate that the suspects were inside the grocery store on Thursday, June 20, just before 7 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information, contact Kettering Police Detective Ward at (937) 296-2598.

