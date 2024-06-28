Do you recognize them? Police need help identifying 3 burglary suspects

FAIRBORN — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who broke into and stole from a Fairborn business.

At approximately 2 a.m. on June 24, the suspects broke into and stole property from Garber Construction located at 224 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, according to Fairborn Police Sergeant Nathan Penrod.

“We would like to identify these three individuals so we can ask them why they felt the need to break into a local business and take property that didn’t belong to them,” Fairborn police said in a social media post.

If you have any information on these suspects, call the department’s non-emergency line at (937) 754-3000 or its tip line at (937) 754-3018.

