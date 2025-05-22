Do you recognize her? Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

KETTERING — Can you identify this suspect?
Kettering Police are looking for a woman wanted for a theft at Town & County Shopping Center that happened Tuesday.
Kettering Police Department posted on social media Thursday that they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
If you have any information, contact Kettering Police Lieutenant Browne at (937) 296-255.
