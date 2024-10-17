Local

Do you know him? Suspect accused of breaking into school bus yard, driving, crashing box truck

By WHIO Staff

Do you know him? Suspect accused of breaking into school bus yard, driving, crashing box truck Photo contributed by Bellbrook Police Department (via Facebook) (Bellbrook Police Department (via Facebook) /Bellbrook Police Department (via Facebook))

BELLBROOK — Do you know this suspect?

Police are looking for a male accused of breaking into the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School district bus yard back in September.

Bellbrook Police posted three videos on social media showing the suspect running in the bus yard.

He is accused of breaking into a box truck and driving it around the yard.

The suspect then hit a parked car and damaged both vehicles.

If you can ID this suspect or have any information, contact Detective Joshua Warren at (937) 848-3252, extension 3033.

