Do you know him? Suspect accused of breaking into school bus yard, driving, crashing box truck

BELLBROOK — Do you know this suspect?

Police are looking for a male accused of breaking into the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School district bus yard back in September.

Bellbrook Police posted three videos on social media showing the suspect running in the bus yard.

He is accused of breaking into a box truck and driving it around the yard.

The suspect then hit a parked car and damaged both vehicles.

If you can ID this suspect or have any information, contact Detective Joshua Warren at (937) 848-3252, extension 3033.

