Diver charged in OVI crash that seriously injured woman

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The driver accused of causing a crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old woman has been formally charged.

Joseph DeHaven was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

On March 19, deputies from Washington Township were called to the 900 block of West Spring Valley Pike for a crash.

DeHaven went left of center hitting a Chevy Equinox head-on, according to a crash report.

The crash caused a Volkswagen Tiguan to rear-end the Chevy Equinox due to it stopping suddenly.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox, identified as a 70-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

DeHaven is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the crash report.

He is not in custody and is due next in court on Oct. 24.

