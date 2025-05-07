‘Disappointed;’ Beavercreek Schools respond to rejected bond issue

BEAVERCREEK — Voters in Beavercreek keep refusing to support paying more in taxes for schools. On Tuesday, people overwhelmingly said “No” to a $265 million plan.

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke to voters in Beavercreek on Wednesday who said the school levy brought them to the polls Tuesday night.

“I was concerned about the school issue,” Trish Klute said.

It’s a concern that multiple voters shared with News Center 7 on election night.

Among other building renovations and reconfigurations, passage of the bond issue would have meant the current high school would’ve turned into a middle school and the district would’ve built a brand new high school.

One voter told News Center 7 that she voted in favor of the bond and hoped other voters considered “the students that it will affect directly.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, passage would’ve cost the owner of a $100,000 home an extra $172 a year.

Klute explained why she voted against the bond.

“I understand Beavercreek has very good schools. That’s one of the reasons I moved here, but I just feel that it’s becoming ridiculous,” she said.

When asked if the bond was too expensive with the property taxes, she said yes.

“Taxes keep going up,” Klute said. “I’m living on a senior income, you know, fixed income, because I’m a senior and it’s just not, it’s not doable anymore.”

The 2-to-1 margin in Tuesday’s May election was a wider defeat than last November. That’s when voters turned down an identical bond issue by a margin of 57 to 43 percent.

News Center 7 obtained a statement from Beavercreek City Schools. In it, they said they were “disappointed.”

“We are disappointed that the bond issue did not pass, as it would have enabled us to address the significant capacity concerns facing our district in a proactive, long-term manner,” Paul Otten, Superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools, said. “We know that our enrollment will continue to rise. The Board of Education will now consider what next steps are necessary to meet our capacity challenges.”

