Dillard’s sets grand opening date for new Miami Valley location

BEAVERCREEK — Dillard’s is coming to the Miami Valley, and they’ve set their sights on a spring 2026 grand opening.

News Center 7 confirmed that Dillard’s currently plans to open their new store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on March 19, 2026.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dillard’s will be moving into the space that Macy’s occupied until March of this year.

“We are excited to announce this new location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons – showcasing Dillard’s exceptional, elevated style and unmatched client service. We look forward to building lasting client relationships in Dayton and to serving the area as the premier fashion destination for many years to come," William T. Dillard II, Dillard’s Chief Executive, said in a statement.

Officials from Dillard’s said the store will feature a collection of premium national and exclusive brands tailored specifically for Dayton/Beavercreek area customers.

If you are interested in applying for a job at Dillard’s new location in Beavercreek, click here.

