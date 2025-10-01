Dillard’s coming to local mall

BEAVERCREEK — A new anchor store will be coming to a local mall.

A Dillard’s is planned for the Mall at Fairfield Commons, according to a zoning permit submitted to the City of Beavercreek.

Dillard’s would replace the Macy’s, which permanently closed in March.

News Center 7 has reached out to the city and the mall for additional information and will update the story if we get a response.

