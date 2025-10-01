Dillard’s coming to local mall

BEAVERCREEK — A new anchor store will be coming to a local mall.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A Dillard’s is planned for the Mall at Fairfield Commons, according to a zoning permit submitted to the City of Beavercreek.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Government shutdown begins as nation faces new period of uncertainty
- Man flown to hospital after shooting in Preble County, sheriff says
- Browns make QB change ahead of Week 5 matchup in London
Dillard’s would replace the Macy’s, which permanently closed in March.
News Center 7 has reached out to the city and the mall for additional information and will update the story if we get a response.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group