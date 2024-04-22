Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in Ohio Sunday night

WOOD COUNTY — An earthquake was detected in Ohio on Sunday night.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in Northwest Ohio in Wood County around 8:12 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Lake Township Fire posted on social media that the earthquake shook Lake Township and the surrounding area.

“There are no reports of any damage or any other reason for concern,” the department said.

The USGS said the quake was centered just south of Toledo Airport, formerly Metcalf Field.

Any earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 or less is “usually not felt, but can be recorded by a seismograph, according to Michigan Tech’s website.

This is not the first earthquake reported in that area.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit just south of Moline last May, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

Last month, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Interstate 80 and State Route 420.

