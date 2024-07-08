DGR: ‘Much-needed entity;’ Community collects signatures for public hospital in West Dayton

DAYTON — A community group is working to bring a public hospital to West Dayton.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, coalition leaders said West Dayton has been a healthcare desert since the Good Samaritan Hospital shut down.

On Sunday, the group hosted an event to collect signatures for their petition.

If they gather 1,250 signatures, the coalition will present the plan to the Dayton City Commission.

President of the Clergy Community Coalition Bishop Richard Cox said this hospital is necessary and he’s looking forward to the continued progress.

“It’s a much-needed entity. A public hospital helps people who are poor, people who are indigent, people who have no insurance or little insurance,” Cox said.

