DeWine orders flags lowered in response to Israel-Hamas war

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in Ohio to be lowered in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Flags will be half-staff from sunrise Oct. 10 until sunset Oct. 12, a spokesperson for DeWine’s office said in a media release.

Israel formally declared war Sunday, greenlighting “significant military steps” against Hamas.

Currently, Over 1,550 people are dead and thousands more are wounded.

In a statement released Saturday morning, Gov. Mike DeWine said he and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine were extending their “deepest sympathies to the victims and their families of the unprovoked attack on Israel.”

