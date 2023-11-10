DeWine asks state lawmakers to change Issue 2, add guidelines focusing on protecting children

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on state lawmakers to create guidelines and make changes to Issue 2, which makes growing, possessing and using marijuana legal in Ohio.

The Ohio General Assembly has the authority to make changes and some lawmakers already have said they will look at changing Issue 2, which becomes law in December.

Thursday, DeWine, at a public event, said he wants guidelines written that will be focused on children and public health.

The governor said he wants guidelines that will protect children from marijuana advertising and prevent them from accessing marijuana -- including reducing the number of children who accidentally eat marijuana edibles.

He also wants guidelines that will deal with people breathing in smoke in public settings.

“Those who us who have been elected, we have an obligation to make sure that this is done right,” DeWine said.

“We have an obligation that we are able to, as much as possible, protect the people of the state and how we implement that.

“So I’ve asked the legislature in the next within the next 30 days to take appropriate action so that we can carry out our duty to the people of the state of Ohio, while fully respecting the will of the people that we have legal marijuana in the state of Ohio.”

Four of the state lawmakers from the Miami Valley, representing both parties and both the House and Senate, told News Center 7′s John Bedell they expect the legislature to look at changing Issue 2.

Under Issue 2, you must be at least 21 years old to grow and use marijuana and possess up to 2 1/2 ounces. An individual can grow up to six plants, but have no more than 12 plants per household.









