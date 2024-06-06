DeWine announces initiative to reduce crashes in work zones

There’s going to be a new focus on safety for drivers on Interstate 75 through Montgomery County.

News Center 7′s John Bedell will have the changes you can expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> Body found in demolished house near Gem City Market identified as missing man

It’s part of a plan Governor Mike DeWine announced that is aimed at reducing crashes in construction zones in Ohio.

The governor’s office listed ten locations they called “priority enforcement zones.”

We will continue updating this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group