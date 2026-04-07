DeWine activates State Disaster Relief Program for local counties impacted by January winter storms

MIAMI VALLEY — Governor Mike DeWine is authorizing the use of the State Disaster Relief Program to support 11 counties, including several in the Miami Valley, significantly impacted by severe winter storms earlier this year.

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The program has been activated in connection with the winter storms that occurred from Jan. 24-27.

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Butler, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Preble, and Warren counties are among the 11 receiving assistance.

The reimbursement program can be used in instances where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance but do meet state program requirements, according to the governor’s office.

It’s intended to provide supplemental assistance to local governments and eligible private non-profits for costs connected to damage repairs, debris removals, and emergency protective measures.

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