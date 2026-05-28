Omega block means extended dry weather for the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good Thursday afternoon to you. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what is the first of several dry days for us here in the valley. We have to thank a certain letter of the Greek alphabet for this pattern. You may have heard of the Omega block.

Omega

A large area of strong high pressure is locked in across the northern United States. Under this block, any storm systems have to ride around the ridge. The jet stream resembles the Greek letter Omega, and it is nice to be in the “high” side of the block where we can take advantage of the weather.

This means we get to enjoy some much needed dry time after some places got 8 inches of rain in the last 10 days.

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Omega

Expect seasonable temperatures to continue with highs near or just below average into the start of June. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s as well, which means we should not have to run the air conditioners nearly as much as we had been, if at all.

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Trend

Our 10-day trends show highs will be in the middle to upper 70s into early next week before slowly pushing into the lower 80s. Not too hot...not too cold. Enjoy!

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