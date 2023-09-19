Dewey’s Pizza getting into pumpkin spice mania to start fall

CINCINNATI — A local restaurant chain is getting in on the pumpkin spice mania in time for fall.

Dewey’s Pizza announced its new seasonal pizza called the Smashing Pumpkin, a spokesperson said.

It has a whipped pumpkin ricotta base and is topped with mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted shallots, and toasted pumpkin seeds.

“The Smashing Pumpkin is the ultimate fall pizza with its sweet, salty and savory ingredient combination,” said David Igel, head of Product Innovation and creator of the Smashing Pumpkin. “We’ve been perfecting this recipe for over a year. The unique flavor of the base brings balanced undertones of sage and honey alongside the star ingredient, pumpkin.”

The Smashing Pumpkin pizza is available now through Halloween (October 31).

