Detectives find cocaine packed in doritos bag, loaded gun near kid’s backpacks in Ohio home

COLUMBUS — A 24-year-old man is facing charges after more than 100 grams of cocaine and a stolen loaded gun were found in an Ohio home on Monday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Central Ohio Violence Eradication Response Team detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 30 block of Viotis Drive around 7 a.m.

When the detective arrived, they found two children inside the house. One of the children was packing their lunch for school, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

WBNS-10 TV reports that the cocaine was packaged inside a doritos bag, which was within arm’s reach of the child.

The loaded firearm was found unsecured near the children’s backpacks on a table.

“This level of recklessness – placing children in direct proximity to lethal drugs and unsecured, stolen firearms – is both disturbing and completely unacceptable,” Baldwin said. “Our priority is protecting the most vulnerable in our communities, and this case underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts to eliminate violence and drug trafficking in Franklin County.”

Detectives learned that the suspect was distributing cocaine in the area, according to WBNS-10. The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.

He was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office expects that additional charges will be filed with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

