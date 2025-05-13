Deputy shoots, kills dog after it bites partner in face during chase

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A dog is dead after it attacked a sheriff’s deputy in Ohio on Tuesday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a pit bull after it attacked his partner during a chase.

The incident started around 2 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a car. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase began, according to WBNS-10 TV.

A spokesperson from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the driver bailed out of the car in northeast Columbus near Century Drive and Mock Road.

The suspect allegedly left the driver’s side door open after he got out and ran away, WBNS-10 reported.

At that time, the pit bull got out of the car and bit a deputy in the face.

The deputy’s partner then shot and killed the dog, according to the spokesperson.

WBNS-10 reported that the deputy will go to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The spokesperson said the suspect was taken into custody and will face felony charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

