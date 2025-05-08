Deputy injured in crash while responding to call

INDIANA — A sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash while responding to a call on Wednesday night.
A Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputy had his lights and siren on while responding to a domestic call when the crash happened, according to a social media post.
The crash happened at U.S. 50 and Hill Top Drive in a construction zone.
Medics transported the deputy to the hospital with a lower leg injury.
The other driver was not hurt.
The sheriff’s office said the crash happened with heavy traffic in the construction zone.
The crash remains under investigation.
