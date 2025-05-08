Deputy injured in crash while responding to call

INDIANA — A sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash while responding to a call on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputy had his lights and siren on while responding to a domestic call when the crash happened, according to a social media post.

The crash happened at U.S. 50 and Hill Top Drive in a construction zone.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics transported the deputy to the hospital with a lower leg injury.

The other driver was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened with heavy traffic in the construction zone.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group